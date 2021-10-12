Gradual return to normality in Cuba demands responsibility

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuban authorities warned about the need to maintain responsibility and compliance with the sanitary regulations to prevent Covid-19, when the country is gradually returning to normality.



In a scenario in which infection figures show a downward trend, while vaccination is progressing, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Health Minister Jose Angel Portal insist on the importance of continuing to improve these indicators.

During the last 15 days, the Caribbean nation reported 74,569 Covid-19 cases and all provinces experienced a drop in the incidence rates per 100,000 inhabitants, favorable figures on which they call for not going backwards, in view of the upcoming massive return to the classroom and the opening to tourism. Avoiding overconfidence is the reiterated call in the meetings of the Temporary Working Group on the behavior of Covid-19 in Cuba, as it is easy to go with positive results.

Cuba achieved the recovery rate of 97 percent, however, provinces such as Pinar del Rio (west), Sancti Spiritus, Camagüey (center), Holguin and Las Tunas (east) maintained a complex epidemiological panorama.

Part of those actions to halt the progress of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, and to protect the population, is the immunization campaign with the national vaccines Abdala (CIGB-66), Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus.

More than 22,667,000 doses of those vaccines have been administered until October 8.

pgh/iff/acl/kmg

lgl/Taken from PL

Impactos: 28