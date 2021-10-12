Cuban National Ballet participates in dance event in Venezuela

Photo: Taken from PL

The Cuban National Ballet (BNC) is taking part in the Solidarity Dance Meeting of Bolivarian and Caribbean Countries, which currently unites 15 Latin American companies through the art of movement.



Based in Venezuela, the initiative organized by the Association for the Art of Dance in Zulia, Venezuela, pays tribute the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Carabobo and responds to the concept of regional integration, cooperation and fraternity among peoples.

The event is directed by dancer, choreographer and contemporary dance teacher Marisol Ferraria and is supported by the Bolivarian Mayor’s Office of Maracaibo and the Ministry of People’s Power for Culture.

On Cuban side, the BNC confirmed a tribute to prima ballerina assoluta and founder of the Cuban ballet school Alicia Alonso, with the dance creations ‘ParAlicia,’ ‘Valsette’ and ‘Tarde en la siesta,’ while the company’s historian Miguel Cabrera will give the lecture ‘Saludo a danza solidaria.’

Until October 17, the event hosts the talents of prominent Latin American dance troupes such as the Ballet of the Americas and Immigrants of Venezuela, the National Contemporary Dance Company of Argentina, Barrorojo Arte Escenico dance company in Mexico and the National Ballet of Paraguay.

The event is available on digital platforms and the YouTube channel of the Association for the Art of Dance in Zulia, Venezuela.

ef/iff/acl/chm

lgl/Taken from PL

Impactos: 33