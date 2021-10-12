Cuban delegation arrived in Mexico to intervene in the Cervantino

Image: Taken from PL

The delegation of artists from Cuba, the Guest of Honor country to the 49th International Cervantino Festival based in the city of Guanajuato, arrived in Mexico headed by the Minister of Culture, Alpidio Alonso.



The prestigious event, officially constituted by presidential decree in 1972, will take place in person from October 13 to 31, although it includes a varied virtual program with activities such as the presentation of the Mexican pianist Braulio Alcaraz and his repertoire of works written for that instrument during 200 years.

According to the organizers, the opening concert will take place at the Juárez Theater, a historic stage built at the end of the 19th century, with the Cuban group Los Van Van and the Orquesta Sinfónica del Desierto, belonging to the state of Coahuila and recognized for the incorporation of popular genres.

According to Samuel Formell, director of the group from the Caribbean nation, they participate for the third time in the festival and according to a preview they will share anthological songs from the band on the 13th with the audience, such as Sandunguera, Here the one who dances wins and Dale dos.

The representation of the island will take part in an extensive program of public concerts, inauguration of exhibitions of visual arts, film projections, poetry recitals and talks on Cuban culture that celebrates its national day on October 20.

The interpreter Eduardo Sosa, present for the first time at this cultural event, reported on his various performances accompanied by the musician Ray Fernández, with some compositions from his albums and, in his opinion, the traditional Cuban trova is very much attached to the Mexican ranchera.

In the virtual arts section, the opening of the resistance exhibition, by the artist José Omar Torres, in the Museo Casa del Conde Rul, attributed to the architect Francisco Eduardo Tresguerras, considered one of the purest examples of the neoclassical style and built at the beginning, stands out. 19th century.

The Cuban delegation to this 49th edition of the Cervantino Festival also incorporates La Camerata Romeu, El Septeto Santiaguero, La Camerata Romeu, José María Vitier and his group, the filmmaker Alejandro Gil, the rap duo La Reina y la Real and other representatives of the artistic universe of the Antillean country.

