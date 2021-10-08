Cuban scientist wins international award

Photo: Taken from PL

The 15th edition of the Young Talents Award for Women in Science, given by UNESCO and the French L’Oreal company, went to Cuban scientist Gladys Gutierrez-Bugallo, a researcher at the IPK, a source said on Thursday.



The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the company recognized the work of Gutierrez, a doctor at the Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute (IPK), and three other young women for their contributions to research in neuro-endocrinology, cognitive neuroscience and disease transmission.

The announcement was posted by the For Women in Science program on Twitter, which aims at supporting women scientists around the world and empowering women in science.

Gutierrez-Bugallo holds a Master’s degree in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. She is currently working in the Department of Vector Control, at IPK, and has conducted several research works on the transmission and evolution of the Zika virus.

‘It was with great pleasure that we learned of such award to Gladys Gutierrez Bugallo, an IPK researcher. Congratulations,’ the Cuban scientific institution published on its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Last week, UNESCO and L’Oreal also awarded Dr. Maria Guadalupe Guzman, a scientist and director of Research, Diagnosis and Reference at the Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute.

According to a UNESCO report, Guzman was recognized at the 24th edition of the Women in Science Award 2022, as one of the five most outstanding women in the world for her pioneering work for better understanding of dengue.

