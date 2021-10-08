Cuban President recognizes Proyecto Palomas social activism

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel recognized the work of Proyecto Palomas, an audiovisual production company that promotes gender equality and social inclusion through its materials.



According to the Presidency’s Twitter account, Diaz-Canel visited the headquarters in this capital of that initiative dedicated for years ‘to record life stories that do not always have the necessary promotion in the media.’

‘It talks about accompanying realities and giving a face to everyone,’ the source stressed.

The Palomas Project, directed by artist, documentary maker and filmmaker Lizette Vila, was created in June 2002, and is made up of collaborators and people of good will.

Its functions are socio-cultural-humanist, non-profitable, and its work is for diversity, changes in lifestyles and the promotion of a culture of peace.

To this end, the Project stimulates the production of audiovisual works and workshops focused on groups in vulnerable situations, such as women victims of violence, transgender people, elderly people, children, teenagers, youngsters and people with some kind of illness.

