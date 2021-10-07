Cuban singer songwriter is confident in the end of US blockade

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuban singer songwriter Orlis Pineda stressed in an interview published on Wednesday that ‘this wonderful island is loved by a whole world that will end the criminal blockade of the United States.’



Pineda, who is the author of the song ‘Ponle corazon’ (Put your Heart on It) and lives in the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas, pointed out that Cuba is not alone and in the light of difficulties, what it needs is to ‘solve the problems among Cubans, without violence or vandalism.’

I have received threats from those of ‘Patria y Vida’ (Homeland and Life) and its composer appeared at a popular television program, something I will never do, said the musician, who was born in Baracoa, eastern Guantanamo province.

Regarding the July 11 events in Cuba, Pineda said that there are many manipulations about it, but I reject vandalism and violence.

