Nearly 50 percent of Cubans have been vaccinated against Covid-19

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuba reached 48.9 percent of its population (5,470,999 people) with the complete Covid-19 vaccination scheme, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported.



The scheme includes people with a third dose and Covid 19 convalescent patients to whom ‘Soberana Plus’ has been administered. The vaccine was initially designed for those who had overcome the disease and then was used as a booster of other immunizers.

According to latest reports from MINSAP, 9,500,166 people have received at least the first dose of one of the local immunizers, which represents 84.9 percent of the entire population of the country (11 million 180 thousand approximately).

These numbers are the 97 percent of all vaccinable people, that is, those without any health problem and with all possibilities to be administered the Cuban products Soberana 02, Soberana Plus or Abdala.

This marker is above the world average, as only 45.8 percent of the globe’s population have the initial injection, according to data from information platform ‘Our World in Data’.

In addition, the Caribbean Island leads the list of Latin American countries with the highest percentage of people being vaccinated.

Of the more than nine million Cubans mentioned above, with a second dose applied there are six million 804 thousand three (60.8 percent) and with a third, five million 245 thousand 735 (46.9 percent).

By the end of October 3, according to the Ministry of Health, a total of 21 million 549 thousand 854 doses of immunogens had been administered in Cuba.

Months ago, the nation approved a vaccination schedule aimed at reaching 92.6 percent of fully immunized population by the end of November.

In addition, the country is the first in the world with a mass anti-Covid-19 immunization campaign for pediatric ages between two and 18 years, that began on September 3 and by the end of that month, more than 1.6 million children had already received the first dose of Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus scheme (0-28-56 days).

Likewise, from tomorrow onward, vaccination will begin corresponding to the Soberana Plus-Pediatic clinical trial that will include about 530 children from Havana and Cienfuegos of the same age group who are convalescent from Covid-19.

Phase I / II of the clinical trial in pediatric ages will be open, adaptive, without placebo and aims at evaluating the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of Soberana Plus in minors.

ef/lcr/mem/cdg

lgl/Taken from PL

Impactos: 5