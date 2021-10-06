Cuban president describes Cuban medical mission as praiseworthy

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel welcomed the medical personnel who worked in the United Arab Emirates to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, and described their mission as praiseworthy.



On his Twitter account, the president highlighted the return home of the brigade of international contingent Henry Reeve on Monday.

The group, made up of 39 women and six men, worked along with their local colleagues in four medical centers, including three field hospitals in the Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah emirates, and in the SheikKhalifa general hospital.

Together with the rest of the contingent, made up of 110 Cuban collaborators, experts in Nursing, Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation helped the start-up of field hospitals and intensive therapy rooms for the care of Covid-19 patients.

According to the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), in three months the group performed 104,031 nursing procedures, rehabilitated 22,377 patients and participated in 25,874 educational activities.

