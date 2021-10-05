Cuban experts analyze tourism and digital management

Photo: Taken from PL

An interesting project on tourism and its relation with digital management in Cuba has been included in the analysis programs of researchers from the Faculty of Tourism of the University of Havana.



Training Professor at the Travel Department of that faculty, Yoan Hernandez, told Prensa Latina that it is about taking into account its current trends.

The project aims to improve tourism destinations’ competitivity based on the management of their presence on the Internet.

He said that changes in consumers’ preferences and demands, the existence of new segments, the need to preserve natural resources and the specialization of the different tour operators are indispensable elements.

The objective of this study is to enable the different recreational scenarios to obtain advantages in tourist attraction, income and their sustainable operation in order to improve their preference position.

The interviewee insists that competitivity studies in tourism have become more important because this sector has been affected by Covid-19 since 2020.

Before the pandemic, Cuba received more than 4 million tourists every year, and its tourism was in an upward spiral, with a growing attraction of destinations and recreational modalities, such as nature and adventure tours, for example.

