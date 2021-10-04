President of Cuba celebrates performance of Cuban singer in Spain

Photo: Taken from PL

President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted the success of the recent concert of Cuban singer Silvio Rodríguez at the WiZink Center in Madrid, Spain.



‘The triumph of poetry, music, dignity, coherence,’ Diaz-Canel tweeted.

‘Silvio (Rodriguez) finally sang at #Madrid. We are getting very moving testimonies of the concert; [the fans] surely know what I mean. We knew he will give away the takings to buy medicines for the country.’ the President of Cuba wrote on Twitter last week.

Photos posted on social networks show a large number of people attending the concert, despite the call of some groups to boycott it.

Rodriguez performed previously at the closure of the celebration of the Communist Party of Vietnam at Rivas Vaciamadrid.

The singer announced a few days ago that the takings from both concerts will be destined to buy medicines by Medicuba-España.

Said NGO is one of 53 entities that make up the recently created State Movement of Solidarity with Cuba

pgh/jha/idm/gdc

lgl/Taken from PL

Impactos: 16