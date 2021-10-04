Cuban Gov’t recalls first Central Committee of the Communist Party

Photos: Taken from PL

Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero recalled the creation of the first Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party, and highlighted other historic events that coincided on that date in 1965.



On his Twitter account, the PM remembered that in addition to the made up of the highest political entity, that day the leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro read the farewell letter of the Argentine-Cuban guerrilla Ernesto Che Guevara, and proclaimed the creation of the Granma newspaper.

On October 3, 1965, in the former Chaplin Theater in Havana, nowadays Karl Marx Theater, during the closing speech of the Congress of the United Party of the Socialist Revolution of Cuba, the then Prime Minister Fidel Castro urged the union of all political forces and social sectors in the Communist Party of Cuba.

That evening, Fidel Castro read the farewell letter that the revolutionary Che Guevara left before leaving for Bolivia, where he continued the struggle for the liberation and vindication of the peoples of America.

During his speech, the leader of the Revolution informed about the merger of the Revolucion and Hoy newspapers into a single official entity of the Communist Party known as Granma, in homage to the yacht that in 1956 brought the architects of the Revolution to Cuba.

On October 4, the first issue of such newspaper was printed and its circulation reached 498,784 copies.

