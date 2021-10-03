Cuba dedicates tourism convention to sustainability, innovation

Photo: Taken from PL

The 5th International Convention on Tourism Studies, CietCuba 2021 will be dedicated to sustainability, innovation and competitiveness of tourism industry in Cuba, the event’s Facebook account published Saturday.

Organized by the Faculty of Tourism of the University of Havana, the event will be held from October 27 to 30 with several associated meetings: the 8th International Workshop on Challenges of Higher Education in the Face of Development and the 5th Symposium on Tourism and Travel Studies. It will also be held the 5th Symposium of Studies on Hospitality, the 1st Workshop on ICTs and Innovation in Tourism, the 1st Meeting of Tourism Students and the 1st Workshop on Inclusive Tourism, all of international scope.

The Convention will be held in a hybrid format (face-to-face and virtual) and will be attended by more than 500 participants, including about 200 authors of 170 papers, in working sessions through the videoconferencing platform provided by the center of higher education in the Cuban capital.

According to the organizers, the main challenge of the event will be the conceptualization of Cuban tourism at a time when, after a year and a half of pandemic, many of the strategies for its reinstatement had to be reconsidered, which are basically linked to the pillars of innovation, sustainability and competitiveness.

The agenda includes debates on tourism, travel and hospitality after Covid-19, tourism and the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, the development of tourism in geographical space, and cultural heritage as a tourism resource.

