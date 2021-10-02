28th International Poetry Festival opens call for entries in Cuba

Photo: Taken from PL

The Ibero-American Center of the Tenth and Verse today called for the 28th Havana International Poetry Festival, whose dedication will pay tribute to the centennial of Cuban poets Carilda Oliver and Jesus Orta.

The poetic event will simultaneously hold its Virtual Poetry Meeting, scheduled from May 4 to 28, 2022, and will offer a privileged space to the books Tierra baldia, by American poet T. S. Elliot; and Trilce, by Peruvian poet Cesar Vallejo, for its 100th anniversary.

Likewise, the Meeting of Poets in Defense of Humanity will center its debates around the theme related to ‘Love as a possibility of human redemption, in a world doomed to the extinction of the species.’

Other points of analysis will be the global effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, war, environmental depredation and the greed that squanders nature’s resources.

The authors invited to the Festival must previously send their video recordings, which will be received in English languages or until March 21, 2022 through the website (festivaldepoesiadelahabana.com).

In its 28th edition, participants will be able to connect in real time to the sessions of the Festival, which includes various poetry readings and forums for reflection through the projects CubaPoesia Itinerante, Verso amigo and Ismaelillo.

For the upcoming edition, the Organizing Committee gathers excellent voices of poetry as a genre in Cuba, among them Alex Pausides, Virgilio Lopez, and Roberto Mendez, under the honorary presidency of the National Literature Prize winner Nancy Morejón.

