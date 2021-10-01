President of Cuba advocates application of science

Photo: Taken from PL

The President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel advocated for the application of science in the development of Cuba, which, in his words, has the potential to solve the country’s problems.



Diaz-Canel tweeted assuring that ‘the natural intelligence of our people and the high level of education of our people tell us that we have great reserves to solve our problems.’

The President wrote that the Palace of the Revolution, seat of the State and Government of the Capital, is also a space for science, in relation to the meeting of the National Council of Innovation

The meeting of experts on Covid-19 also sessioned in the Palace of the Revolution, with the Ministers of Trade and Tourism to assess the management of science and innovation.

pgh/llp/mgt/ool

lgl/Taken from PL

Impactos: 8