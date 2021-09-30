Diaz-Canel highlights progress in Covid-19 vaccination in Cuba

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted the progress and quality of the vaccination process against Covid-19 among pediatric population on the island.



‘1.6 million Cuban children and teenagers have already received their first dose of #Soberana02, 900 thousand of them are between 2 and 11 years old,’ he wrote on his Twitter account.

The president highlighted that this happened in 25 days, during which time no serious adverse events have been reported.

‘In #Cuba history is being made,’ the Cuban head of state emphasized on his social network.

Recently, Dr. Vicente Verez Bencomo, director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, explained that anti-Covid-19 conjugated immunogens such as Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus were always intended for children in the Caribbean nation.

The expert pointed out that this technological platform ratified their proven efficacy in other injectables, hence the safety of the application of these drugs in children under 19 years old.

Cuba became the first country in the world to carry out a massive vaccination campaign in the pediatric population.

On the other hand, specialists agreed the day before that the behavior of the pandemic on the island in the coming weeks will tend towards control, as a result of the vaccination process developed with national immunogens and other factors.

