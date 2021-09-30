Cuba’s music platform updates its interface and search engine

Image: Taken from PL

Cuba’s music platform Sandunga, from the Empresa de Promociones Artisticas y Literarias Artex S.A., announced a new update of its platform for Android devices, with changes in the structure, interface and search engine.



The head of Communications of the SoyCubano Export Agency, Yanae Naredo, told Prensa Latina exclusively that this digital repository incorporates an offline section, thanks to which downloaded tracks can be played without the need for internet.

‘The application notifies when the client loses the link with the network and goes to the disconnection zone, provided with previously downloaded tracks. The new version is more friendly and relevant to users, and its search box incorporates keywords,’ the specialist acknowledged.

The latter, she explained, means that the technical support will identify the terms, by way of association, written with Spanish elements such as the ñ and accents, as well as storing the history of searches made by the consumer.

Another of the potentialities is the insertion of the purchase of songs independently from the acquisition of a plan, in addition to the previous features, among them, the online store of physical products, with offers linked to the discography of Bis Music, Egrem and Unicornio labels, handicrafts and literature.

Sandunga was born with the purpose of becoming the main online marketer of products related to Cuban music and currently allows streaming and downloading of its content, as well as the creation of playlists.

