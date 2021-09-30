Cuba to attend Paris Top Resa tourism fair

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuba will participate in the 42nd edition of the IFTM Top Resa Paris fair for tourism professionals, in which the revival of the sector in the island will be promoted, official Diana Rosa Gonzalez announced on Wednesday.



Interviewed by Prensa Latina, Gonzalez, who is a Tourism adviser at the Cuban Embassy in France, considered the fair scheduled from October 5 to 8 an opportunity to spread Cuba’s latest attractions, which will promote the so-called smokeless industry as of November 15, after several months of limitations imposed by the global impact of Covid-19.

We won’t have the face-to-face participation this year, because due to the pandemic, a delegation with high-ranking officials of the sector and representatives of receptive and hotel entities could not come here, she explained.

According to Gonzalez, Cuba will be represented at Top Resa 2021 by the Tourism Office at the Embassy in Paris and Havanatur tour operator, with a 14-square-meter stand.

During the fair, we will reiterate tour operators and travel agencies the gradual reopening of tourism in Cuba as of November 15 and the characteristics of that process, particularly the health protocols and the latest travel marketing news, she added.

Prior to the important event, Cuban tourist entities and French tour operators will participate in an online forum on Thursday, to address the preparations for the revival of the sector scheduled for mid-November in the Caribbean country.

The island’s Ambassador to Paris, Elio Rodriguez, and tourism adviser Gonzalez will speak in the meeting.

