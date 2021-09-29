Cuban music under EGREM label nominated for Latin Grammys

Photo: Taken from PL

The ‘Cha cha cha: Homenaje a lo tradicional,’ album by Aragon Orchestra and Cuban musicians Issac Delgado and Alain Perez is one of the nominees for the Latin Grammy Awards in the United States.



The phonogram, produced by Recordings and Musical Editions EGREM company and Cerrito Records, is on the list of candidates for those awards granted by the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and scheduled for November.

According to Delgado, the album ‘was very much desired and a unique experience because creating songs and sharing them with the most important orchestra of the planet with the beat of cha cha cha, is something that does not fit on a label.’

Released on websites since May, the album includes eight songs, mainly written by Alain Perez, his father Gradelio Perez and Issac Delgado, and includes a new arrangement of the well-known Aragon track, by Enrique Jorrin.

According to EGREM, singer Leoni Torres, who belongs to the Musicuba Agency of that record label, also competes with the ‘Alma Cubana’ (Cuban Soul) album, under the Puntilla Music label and with songs by composers such as Polo Montañez and Kelvis Ochoa.

Likewise, ‘Bolero a la Vida,’ (Bolero to Life) a duet between Cuban singer Omara Portuondo, known as the diva of the Buenavista Social Club, and Guatemalan singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno is competing in the category of Best Tropical Song.

The press release also refers that the 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy Awards will take place on Thursday, November 18 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the largest city in the US state of Nevada.

