President of Cuban Parliament calls to strengthen the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power

The president of the Cuban Parliament called for strengthening the role of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power in each territory of the country.

The president of the Cuban Parliament, Esteban Lazo Hernández, participated in the 22nd ordinary session of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power of Arroyo Naranjo, in Havana. He called to consolidate the functioning of that structure as the highest body of state power in its demarcation.

The Municipal Assembly should discuss the main proposals of the population and the interests of the locality, decide where to allocate the available resources to solve problems, and also identify priorities, said the member of the Political Bureau of the Party.

In addition, he pointed out that it must support the popular participation for the transformation of the neighborhoods, jointly with other mass and popular council organizations and agencies.

In his speech, Lazo Hernández also stressed the importance of permanently supporting and following the work of the delegate.

The delegate is the first trench, the base of our political system. Being a delegate implies a commitment with the Homeland, with Socialism and with the work of the Revolution, declared the President of the Cuban Parliament, Esteban Lazo Hernández.

In the ordinary session, the delegates debated on the ideas, concepts and guidelines derived from the 8th Party Congress; on the fulfillment of the budget corresponding to the first semester of the year; among other issues.

Several popular representatives of the La Güinera council, in their speeches, expressed the gratitude of the inhabitants of that community for the social work carried out.

They also insisted on the need to ensure the quality and follow-up of the works, as well as give solutions to the proposals formulated by the voters.

lgl/Taken from Radio Havana Cuba

