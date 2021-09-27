Cuba produces 30 million doses of Abdala Covid-19 vaccine

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuba has produced 30 million doses of the Abdala Covid-19 vaccine, developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), the institution confirmed.



‘Cuba has produced 30 million doses of #Abdala Covid-19 vaccine for the immunization of the people. #CubaEsCiencia (Cuba is science) #CubaEsSalud (Cuba is health) #SiemprePorLaVida (Always for life),’ the CIGB published on Twitter.

In another tweet, the institution explained that this production will guarantee the immunization of the population over 19 years of age, which includes pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, people with transplants, adolescents and young people in senior years of the national education school system.

Abdala, the first vaccine in Cuba and Latin America, showed an efficacy of 90 percent in critically ill patients and against the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and 92.28 percent against the symptomatic disease with a scheme of three doses at 14-day intervals.

On the other hand, the CIGB reported that 120,000 doses of the vaccine without thiomersal were delivered to vaccinate people allergic to that medication in the capital and other provinces of the country.

