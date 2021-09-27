Chinese Agency pledges firm commitment to Cuban tourism

Photo: Taken from PL

The Chinese tourism agency Bello International Travel & Tours Co. Ltd. renewed contract to keep operating in Cuba. This agency has been present for nearly five years, diplomatic sources reported.



Cuba’s consulate in Guangzhou (south) indicated such an action is part of the commemorative activities for the 61-year relations between the two countries.

The Cuban consulate also agreed with the Chinese Travel Agency to work together to deeply promote Cuba as a safe destination in tourism industry.

The contract was held at the Guangdong 21st Century Maritime Silk Road International EXPO.

During the EXPO, Cuba promoted its leading products and services, in addition to more distinctive elements of culture and idiosyncrasy.

