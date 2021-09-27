Argentina joins world caravan against US blockade on Cuba

Image: Taken from PL

The Argentine Movement for Solidarity with Cuba (MasCuba) joined the global caravan to demand the end of the blockade imposed by the United States and the lifting of sanctions that punish that people.



Through various face-to-face and virtual initiatives, from Buenos Aires to Patagonia, the various organizations of solidarity with Cuba in this southern nation will lift the renewed cry against a unilateral economic, commercial and financial siege that dates back six decades and rages in times of Covid-19.

Get on the world caravan, the organizers point out from here, inviting you to be active all day on social networks and upload a photo with a poster against the blockade and the tags #NoMasBloqueoACuba #CubaNoEstaSola.

With activities in places such as the Buenos Aires city of Lanús, passing through other parts of Argentina, solidarity groups with the Caribbean island and also members of the Union of Cuban Residents in this country and the Association of Graduates in Cuba (AAGraCUBA), will join this initiative.

These solidarity caravans, promoted by the Puentes de Amor project, of the Cuban resident in the United States Carlos Lazo, will also be felt from various cities in the United States, Canada, Europe and Latin America.

ef/ifb/may

lgl/Taken from PL

Impactos: 22