Cuban president recalls Cintio Vitier’s 100th birthday

Cuban President Miguel Daaz-Canel remembered the 100th birthday of the outstanding national intellectual Cintio Vitier.



On his Twitter account, the Cuban president expressed, ‘It is a day to congratulate all of us in #Cuba because it is 100 years since the birth of #CintioVitier, great in letters and teacher of all of us who were dazzled with ‘That Sun of the Moral World’.’

Cultural institutions paid tribute to Vitier throughout the country, including the publication of a new edition of ‘Ese sol del mundo moral’ (That Sun of the Moral World), described as a necessary text to meditate on the process of formation of the Cuban conscience.

Vitier, the most important scholar on the work of National Hero Jose Marti, was a member of the Origin group, which brought together major literary figures like Jose Lezama Lima, Eliseo Diego and Virgilio Piñera.

In his native city of Matanzas, a plaque was unveiled in the building where the writer lived for a large part of his childhood and adolescence, and book launches were also held.

