Musician Michel Herrera produces album to honor Bola de Nieve

Cuban saxophonist Michel Herrera is working on the production of his fifth studio album, which will pay tribute to the iconic Cuban musician Ignacio Jacinto Villa Fernandez, popularly known as Bola de Nieve (Snow Ball).



Produced by Empresa de Grabaciones y Ediciones Musicales(EGREM), the album features the collaboration of Asociacion Hermanos Saiz (AHS), as part of the activities on the 35th anniversary of this organization, made up of Cuba’s artistic avant-garde.

Herrera told Prensa Latina that he is recording all eight songs of the album, which showcase the talent of a score of musicians, including singers and instrumentalists.

In this regard, he mentioned the participation of Pablo FG, Polito Ibañez, El Noro, Luna Manzanares, pianist Frank Fernandez, Beatriz Marquez, Alexander Abreu, Roberto Fonseca and Banda Jazz Plaza, Osiris Valdes, the Areito Band and Emilio Vega.

Other musicians involved in this tribute album are pianists Rodrigo Garcia, Roberto Carlos Valdes (Cucurucho), Efrain Chibas and Aldo Lopez Gavilan, as well as instrumentalists Ruly Herrera, Yandy Martinez, Yasek Manzano, Eduardo Sandoval, among others.

About the selection of Bola de Nieve’s repertoire, Herrera, who is also the producer and arranger of six of the songs, said that ‘some songs are among his most popular ones and others are not so much known, but they are as incredible, and we thought it would be important to include them in this album.’

‘I am really happy with the result so far; we are still recording some voices, mastering, mixing, and I think this will be a project that will attract many people, and I hope they can have it soon,’ the musician pointed out.

