Cuba: Viva Aerobus opens tourist destination in Jardines del Rey

Photo: Taken from PL

Viva Aerobus opened the Cancun-Jardines del Rey route, taking new steps to reopen tourism in Cuba, scheduled for November.



The Jardines del Rey International Airport welcomed flight VB930 of the Mexican airline, which is headquartered at the Monterrey air terminal.

Jardines del Rey consists of a series of keys that make up the eastern part of the Sabana-Camaguey archipelago, off the central Cuban province of Ciego de Avila.

It is one of the most important tourist destinations in Cuba, which seeks to revitalize that activity after the strong contraction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cuban authorities announced the gradual reopening of its borders as of November 15, the date when most of Cuban inhabitants are expected to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

In the last few days, hotel chains settled here and airlines from different countries have unfolded the early resumption of activities in Cuba.

jg/omr/mem/ool

lgl/PL

Impactos: 8