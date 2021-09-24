Cuba calls for international cooperation against Covid-19 at UN

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuba considered urgent and undelayable international cooperation in the fight against Covid-19.



This was stated by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who spoke virtually at the United Nations General Assembly, in the high-level segment of its 76th session.

The President said that neoliberal recipes implemented for decades reduced the capacity of the States to take care of their populations.

The most vulnerable have been left unprotected while rich nations and transnational pharmaceutical companies increase their profits, he said.

In view of the inequalities exposed by the pandemic, it is now urgently and cannot be postponed morally to join efforts and wills for the good of humanity, said Díaz-Canel.

He said that such purpose is unavoidable when millions of people died because of the disease and many others live in worse living conditions.

