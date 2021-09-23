Iberostar is ready to reopen its hotels in Cuba

Alexeis Torres, Iberostar’s Marketing Director Photo: Taken from PL

The Iberostar hotel chain announced the progressive reopening of its facilities as of November 1, and the inauguration of a new hotel on Cayo Cruz, in northern Cuba.

Varadero, Cayo Santamaria and Cayo Guillermo, Trinidad and Holguin were the places selected by Iberostar to resume its operations, Marketing Director Alexeis Torres explained at a press briefing.

As part of the schedule, the Coral Level hotel at Iberostar Selection Esmeralda will be inaugurated on December 22, an accommodation that is free of single-use plastic in its rooms, and is commited to completely eliminating it this year in all its areas, the executive added.

With that new proposal, the hotel chain reinforces its commitment to quality tourism in Cuba, he noted.

Regarding health protection, Torres explained that all the hotels of the group implement the How We Care program, which consists of over 300 hygienic measures.

After the resumption of hotel operations in Cuba, Iberostar is reactivating its Havana-Varadero or Havana-Keys combination tours, and this is a strength of the destination, compared to others in the Caribbean, as it allows visitors living an urban and sun and beach experience in the same trip.

jg/omr/mem/tdd/cvl

lgl/PL

