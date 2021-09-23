Cuban vaccine Abdala highly effective in severe Covid-19 cases

Photo: Taken from PL

The Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) reported that the Abdala Covid-19 vaccine is 90 percent effective in seriously ill patients affected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as reported by the local press.

According to the Granma newspaper, the immunogen was granted in July authorization for emergency use, after demonstrating an efficacy of 92.28 percent in the prevention of the disease.

Its effectiveness was announced in the midst of the propagation of the Delta strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

‘Efficacy should not be confused with effectiveness, since the former is determined in the setting of clinical studies, that is, under ideal research conditions; while effectiveness is analyzed in real-life circumstances,’ clarified the general director of the CIGB, Marta Ayala.

Scientists from the CIGB and the Finlay Vaccine Institute, presented recently to the World Health Organization the results of the research developed to formulate, produce, test and apply the Cuban vaccines in order to have them approved by the international organization.

