Cuban ACNU Association condemns coercion against countries

Photo: Taken from PL

The Cuban Association of the United Nations (ACNU) condemned the imposition of unilateral coercive measures on sovereign countries, in a statement on the International Day of Peace.



‘That is the case of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba and its tightening in Covid-19 times, which hinders the development domestic strategies, and it is the main obstacle to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda,’ the press release said.

The ACNU also recognized Cuba’s capacity to create, despite those conditions, three vaccines of its own against Covid-19.

The ACNU’s members also reaffirmed their commitment to the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace and urged the nations of the region to seek a solution to their differences.

In that regard, the Association called on the international community to join today’s celebration and promote a scenario free of injustice.

According to the ACNU’s activists, ‘peace is not only about the absence of a conflict, but also about the ability to accept, listen, recognize, respect and appreciate others.’

They stressed the importance of the 2030 Agenda, and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, as a guide for all countries in pursuit of prosperity and development in harmony with the environment.

The ACNU is a Cuban civil society organization, defender of the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and the regulations of International Law.

jg/omr/mem/idm

lgl/PL

Impactos: 18