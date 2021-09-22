Cuba denounces US blockade amid Covid-19

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez denounced that the US government shows concern over the impact of Covid-19 in the world, while tightening its blockade on the neighboring island.



The Cuban Foreign Minister recalled on Twitter that the Republican administration of Donald Trump (2017-2021) saw the pandemic as an ally to harden the cruel economic war on Cuba, imposing 60 new sanctions during the health crisis.

It is surprising that President Biden, who continues to apply these measures, voices concern over the impact of Covid-19 in the world, Rodriguez pointed out when commenting on the speech delivered by the US President on Tuesday before the United Nations General Assembly.

Since 2017, the United States has intensified its economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba by imposing more than 240 new hostile and obstructive measures aimed at strangling the economy of the island with the aim of forcing a regime change.

At the same time, it increased its hostility through the promotion of internal destabilization campaigns taking advantage of the economic hardships y difficult social situation the pandemic has caused.

On June 23, the overwhelming majority of UN member states expressed, for the twenty-ninth time since 1992, its repudiation to the US blockade on the island.

