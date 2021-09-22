Electronic music festival announced its winners

Photo: Taken from PL

The Eyeife International Electronic Music Festival announced the winners of the Eyeife V Creation Contest, corresponding to its 2021 edition and aimed at musicians and producers residing in Cuba.



The winners, chosen among 88 participants and more than 160 works, were: Alberto Erice with his song Essay, winner of the first prize, and Mayxer x Miila, with the composition Pataki and Martt & Neo, with Jemanja, winners of the second prize.

The list also includes a third award given to Insike, with the theme Cuban disorder, in this fifth edition of the contest dedicated to the encouragement and creation of original musical works of electronic fusion and the incorporation of elements of the cultural heritage and traditional rhythms in the Caribbean nation.

According to a press release issued by the organizers, the contest was based on the submission of at least one original creation of electronic music combined with styles, timbres or genres of the Caribbean Island and the prominence of the national sound heritage.

The jury included musicians such as Edesio Alejandro, winner of the 2020 National Music Award. Emanuel Blanco, director of the Eyeife Festival; Ivan Lejardi, electronic music producer and member of Cuba’s National Video Movement; and artist Mauricio Abad.

The Eyeife International Electronic Music Festival, ranked as the largest event of the genre in Cuba, dedicates each year its proposals to the dissemination and development of culture and, especially, to native rhythms.

