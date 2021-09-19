Vietnamese President departs for Cuba

Photo: Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc left Saturday morning for Cuba, where he will pay a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening relations of more than 60 years.

At the head of a high-level delegation, the head of state will attend to an invitation from his counterpart of the Caribbean nation and first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Xuan Phuc will be the first foreign leader to visit Cuba after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Precisely one of the topics to be discussed by the parties will be cooperation in the fight against the disease.

In a recent telephone conversation with Xuan Phuc, Diaz-Canel expressed the Cuban government’s willingness to supply Vietnam with its Abdala vaccine and transfer the necessary technology for its production.

The steps to be taken in this regard could be agreed upon in official talks in the coming days.

The talks will also focus on increasing trade exchanges, Vietnamese investments in the island and the Indochinese nation’s support for Cuba’s food program.

From Havana, the Vietnamese president will travel to New York to participate in the plenary session of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly. (Source/Prensa Latina)

