Cuba mourns death of former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika

On Saturday, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed his condolences for the death of former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, whom he described as a dear friend of the country and its Revolution.

Through his Twitter account, the Foreign Ministry conveyed his condolences to the people, government, family and friends.

Bouteflika was a member of the Constituent Assembly in 1962 and Foreign Minister in 1963, then served as head of state for four terms.

He was also elected president of the twenty-ninth session of the United Nations General Assembly in 1974, where he won the international community’s rejection of the Apartheid policy in southern Africa.

Abdelaziz Bouteflika held several meetings with the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and with Army General Raul Castro.

He promoted the joint collaboration of projects in different spheres and Cuba decorated him with the José Martí Order, the highest distinction granted by the Government in the country to outstanding personalities.

