Cuban artists pay tribute to Eusebio with collective painting exhibition (+ Video)

Photo: Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

A group of Cuban artists will inaugurate a collective painting exhibition on September 11th, at Carmen Montilla Gallery, attached to the Havana Historian’s Office, in honor of renowned intellectual Eusebio Leal Spengler on his 79th birthday anniversary.

Entitled ‘Ante nuestros ojos: arte y pandemia’ (Before Our Eyes: Art and Pandemic), the exhibition will include pieces inspired by the health crisis generated by the current pandemic and its impact of cultural creation.

Participating artists include Lesbia Vent Dumois, Isavel Gimeno, Alicia Leal, Flora Fong, Zaida del Rio, Diana Balboa, Betsy Arias and Liam Dominguez.

Edited by Lena Valverde Jordi

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

Impactos: 11