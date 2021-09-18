Cuba surpasses 17 million anti-Covid-19 doses administered

Photo: Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

A total of 17 million 220 thousand 87 doses of nationally produced anti-Covid-19 immunogens have already been administered in Cuba, reported the Ministry of Public Health.

According to the latest report published by the health entity, seven million 461,666 people received at least the first injection of one of the country’s own Soberana 02, Soberana Plus or Abdala vaccines, which represents 66 percent of the country’s population (approximately 11.3 million).

This indicator is above the world average, since only 42.8 percent of the planet’s inhabitants have a first dose, according to data from the Our World in Data information platform.

Out of the more than seven million Cubans mentioned above, there are five million 302,545 with a second dose applied, while there are four million 444,521 people with complete vaccination schedules (three doses), 39.7 percent of the inhabitants of this Caribbean nation.

Cuba recently approved a new vaccination schedule that will make it possible to immunize 92.6 percent of its population by the end of November, for which about five million more people are expected to receive at least the first dose of one of these vaccines this month.

In September, Covid-19 convalescents and those allergic to thiomersal should also be vaccinated with Abdala, designed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, as well as with one of the products of the Soberana line of immunizers of the Finlay Vaccine Institute.

There are about 250,000 Cubans in this group and the number should grow.

In addition, the country is the first in the world with a massive anti-Covid-19 immunization campaign for pediatric ages between 2 and 18 years old, which started last September 3.

From September 5 until the same day in November, children from 12 to 18 years old will be immunized with Soberana 02, while those from 2 to 11 years old will receive the doses of this injectable from September 15 to November 15.

Also, from September 3 to October 4, 12th grade students and 18 year-old adolescents in the last grade of pre-university education will be immunized. (Source: Prensa Latina)

