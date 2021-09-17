Cuba calls tourism fair in December

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuban authorities ratified the call for the 3rd 2021 Gaviota Destinations Tourism Fair, scheduled for late December.



The event is aimed at tour operators, travel agents, hotel groups, retailers and professionals in the sector.

Organized by Gaviota Group S.A., the meeting is scheduled for December 6 to 12 on Cayo Santa Maria, in Villa Clara province, in Cuba’s north-central region.

The event was launched by Gaviota (www.gaviotahotels.com) at the beginning of the month, and was called again now, especially taking advantage of the announcement made by the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) about the flexibility of travels to Cuba as of November 15.

On this occasion, the meeting will focus on travel events, congress and conventions, and will show the experience gathered by the Gaviota Group in this segment of the leisure industry.

The program has been designed under strict hygienic-sanitary protocols that Cuba applies to fight Covid-19, the press release says.

Previous editions of the Gaviota Destinations Fair showed the importance of this context to sell Cuba, its gastronomy, historic, cultural and natural attractions, as well as the hospitality of its people.

