Cuban president thanks Mexico for support against blockade

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel thanked Mexico on Thursday for its permanent condemnation of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States, intensified with more than 240 measures during the Covid-19 pandemic.



In his speech before the civic-military ceremony to celebrate Mexico’s independence, the Cuban president affirmed that his country is affected by the impact of a multidimensional war with dramatic consequences for all, but in particular for the least developed countries. The head of State added that Cuba is also the victim of a campaign of hatred and disinformation, set on influential digital platforms which ignore ethical limits.

It is in this context that solidarity with Cuba arouses the greatest admiration and deepest gratitude, Diaz-Canel said.

jg/lcr/jcm/idm/lrg

lgl/PL

Impactos: 10