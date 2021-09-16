Cuba ratifies commitment for return of doctors kidnapped in Kenya

Cuban doctors Assel Herrera and Landy Rodríguez, kidnapped in Kenya two years ago Photo: Taken from PL

The president of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel remembered the birthday of doctors Assel Herrera and Landy Rodríguez, kidnapped in Kenya two years ago, and ratified the commitment to their safe return to Cuba.



The president tweeted sending them ‘a heartfelt hug on their birthdays, September 15th and 16th, respectively.’

‘Cuba, who does not forget its children, continues to be determined to return the two of them safely to the homeland. We are never going to get tired,’ added the head of state.

Dr. Herrera, a specialist in Comprehensive General Medicine from the province of Las Tunas; and his colleague Rodríguez, a surgeon from Villa Clara, were part of Cuba’s medical mission in Kenya.

According to press reports, they were ambushed and kidnapped on April 12th, 2019, by members of the Al-Shabab group and taken to Somalia while they were on duty.

From that moment on, the Government of Cuba has repeatedly ratified the permanent communication at the highest level with the Kenyan and Somali authorities for the return of both doctors.

