Cuban filmmaker Lourdes Prieto dies

Cuban filmmaker Lourdes Prieto died from cancer, aged 70, in Havana, Cubacine website informed.



Prieto, an Art History graduate, began working as an assistant director at the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (ICAIC), then as an assistant director of some 20 productions directed by prestigious filmmakers such as Tomas Gutierrez Alea and Pastor Vega.

Her filmography includes some 15 works, including feature films and documentaries, in the latter genre stands out ‘Hay un grupo que dice…’ (2013), dedicated to the Group of Soound Experimentation from ICAIC, an approach to that group formed by some of the most notable troubadors in the country.

That work earned her the Third Prize at the Santiago Alvarez In memoriam Festival and the Caracol Non-Fiction Grand Prize, and was also chosen by Cuban critics as the Best Documentary exhibited in 2013 and screened at the closing ceremony of the 35th edition of the New Latin American Film Festival.

Prieto also taught at the School of Audiovisual Media Arts and the International Film and Television School of San Antonio de Los Baños.

The director of the Cinemateca de Cuba, Luciano Castillo, noted that ‘Prieto should be remembered as one of the inescapable pioneers among Cuban documentary filmmakers.’

