Cuba to receive 8.7 million syringes thanks to solidarity

Some 8.7 million syringes, among other medical and hospital supplies will soon arrive in Cuba thanks to the solidarity of Cuban citizens abroad and organizations supporting the country, local press reported here.



According to Humberto Perez, coordinator of the ‘Asociacion Martiana de Cubanos Residentes en Panama’ (Marti’s Association of Cubans Residing in Panama), organizer of the shipment, the donation is part of the ‘Rompamos el Bloqueo’ (Let’s break the blockade) campaign, in which organizations present in over 28 Latin American, Caribbean and European countries participate.

In a few days, the first of five containers will arrive from China with the aid collected to support vaccination against Covid-19; an effort also supported by trade union organizations and young graduates from Cuban educational institutions, he detailed.

From the headquarters of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Perez highlighted the speed and magnitude of the response obtained since the launching of that campaign in February, which allowed the arrival of eight of those shipments so far.

The Association’s coordinator noted that the complex situation triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the tightening of the US financial, economic and commercial blockade against Cuba motivated the articulation of solidarity organizations and the mobilization of Cubans living abroad.

In that sense, Noemi Rabaza, first vice president of ICAP, highlighted the synergy achieved in the work of the Latin American and Caribbean Continental Network of Solidarity with Cuba, the Group of Cubans Living in Europe, and the rest of the friendship groups in the world.

During the meeting, ICAP acknowledged the efforts of the Marti’s Association of Cubans Residing in Panama in this endeavor, which its coordinator affirmed to continue with the purpose of lifting the US blockade.

