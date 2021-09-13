Cuban foreign minister ratifies commitment to South-South cooperation

Phopto: Taken from PL

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez ratified Cuba’s commitment to South-South cooperation, which is a reflection of the solidarity and humanist vocation of the Cuban people.

The foreign minister commented on his Twitter account that these principles also govern Cuba’s actions in favor of sustainable development and during the Covid-19 pandemic, which demonstrated the imperative need to join forces to overcome common challenges.

Since the beginning of the international health emergency, Cuban representatives have reiterated the importance of collaboration to face the epidemic in the different scenarios.

Likewise, they offered the knowledge acquired by their scientific staff and more than 50 medical brigades sent by Cuba to support the fight against the disease in dozens of countries and territories.

