Cuban Parliament President confirmed actions against Covid-19

The president of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba (parliament), Esteban Lazo, confirmed today the prevention and confrontation actions against Covid-19 deployed in the western province of Matanzas.

The also head of the Council of State highlighted the performance of the different government structures during the pandemic, and in particular the work of the grassroots delegates, who are closer to the concerns and problems of the population.

According to the Parliament’s Twitter account, Lazo said his presence seeks to accompany and listen to local leaders about the work they are doing to control the spread of the disease.

Matanzas was during the month of July the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, with a high number of infections and deaths, however, with the efforts of the people of the territory, the help of the central government, other provinces and solidarity world, currently presents a more favorable outlook.

The head of the National Assembly also inquired during his visit about the social work that they carry out in vulnerable communities, an experience applied in Havana and that has allowed solving problems accumulated over the years and improving the quality of life of the population.

In this context, Lazo insisted on the relevant role of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power, where the main decisions of each territory must be analyzed and debated.

