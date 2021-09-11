French film festival grants Honor Award to Spanish director

Photo: Taken from PL

The European Fantasy Film Festival in Strasbourg, in northeast France, began today with granting the Award of Honor to Spanish director Álex de la Iglesia.

During the opening ceremony, the also screenwriter and producer received the award for his film career, including, among others, ‘Muertos de la risa’ (‘Laughing to Death’), from 1999; ‘The community’, 2000; ‘800 bullets’, 2002; ‘La chispa de la vida’ (The spark of life), 2011; ‘Musarañas'(‘Shrews’), from 2014 and ‘Mi gran noche’ (‘My big night’), from 2015

The opening gala of the event also included the screening of ‘Last Night in Soho’, by British filmmaker Edgar Wright, a horror and suspense film that takes place in the London neighborhood and tells how Sandy, passionate about fashion design, mysteriously goes back to the 1960s.

Next Sunday’s program includes a master class by Álex de la Iglesia and the screening of a restored version of ‘El día de la Bestia’ (‘The Day of the Beast’), a comedy and horror production, which begins with the alleged discovery by a priest of the secret message of the Apocalypse.

The program scheduled until the 19th this month, includes the exhibition of other films of his repertoire like: ‘Acción mutante’ (‘Mutant Action’), from 1993; ‘Perdita Durango’, from 1997; ‘Balada triste de trompeta’ (‘Sad trumpet ballad’), from 2010 and ‘Las brujas de Zugarramurdi’ (‘Zugarramurdi’ s witches’), from 2013.

Other guests of honor in previous editions were director, screenwriter, musician and producer Robert Rodríguez; film and television director and Oscar winner for his film ‘The French Connection’, William Friedkin; and director and actor John Landis, all from the United States.

The European Fantasy Film Festival is organized by Les Films du Specter, a non-profit association dedicated to genre cinema: fantasy, horror, science fiction and thrillers and, in addition to its international awards, it grants the Silver Méliès Award to the best European fantastic films.

Its feature film sections and competitions include: the fantasy film competition, the Crossovers contest, the animated film contest, and the Midnight Movies categories and those known as Special Screenings.

pgh/lcr/PL

Impactos: 8