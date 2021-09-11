Cuban historian Eugenio Suarez dies in Havana

Photo: Taken from PL

Eugenio Suarez, director of the Office of Historical Affairs of the Council of State of Cuba, died in this capital on Friday at the age of 81.

Suarez also worked as a researcher, journalist and teacher, local television reported.

He was a colonel of the Reserve of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), an institution where he held several positions in its Political Directorate.

His literary work includes a set of works that recreate the actions and anecdotes of important figures related to the struggles for Cuban independence, as well as articles resulting from a research project dedicated to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, carried out in co-authorship with his wife, Acela Caner.

