Diaz-Canel meets with Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Boston

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday met with His Eminence Cardinal Sean Patrick O’Malley, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Boston, who is visiting Cuba.



The representative of the Catholic Church of the United States traveled to Cuba in response to an invitation from the Archbishop of Santiago de Cuba, Monsignor Dionisio Guillermo Garcia Ibañez, according to an official press release.

His Eminence, who has previously traveled to Cuba, was welcomed with hospitality and respect. During his stay, he has visited places linked to the activity of the Church and other sites of interest, such as the Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center (CIGB).

In that scientific institution, he was informed about the national effort to develop vaccines, medicines and even equipment with which the country is fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cardinal O’Malley was accompanied by Giampiero Gloder, the apostolic nuncio of His Holiness in Cuba.

Also present at the meeting with President Diaz-Canel were Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez; the head of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee of the Party, Rogelio Polanco; the head of the Office of Attention to Religious Affairs of the Central Committee of the Party, Caridad Diego; and Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, director general for the United States of the Foreign Ministry.

