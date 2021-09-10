Cuban President Diaz-Canel meets with university students

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met on Thursday with students from the University of Havana (UH), at which they discussed aspects of the community work that they are doing.



According to the Presidency’s Twitter account, they also discussed aspects related to the teaching of Marxism.

The meeting, held in the Palace of the Revolution, gives continuity to other similar encounters that the head of State promotes with representatives of different sectors of society to learn about their opinions and suggestions on various issues in the life of the country.

Young people and students have had a privileged space on the agenda of the president, who has recently held several meetings in different higher education centers, in some cases on more than one occasion.

In this regard, Diaz-Canel recently tweeted, ‘The meetings we have held these days ratify the immense pride we feel for Cuban youths. We count on you for all the battles.’

University students are involved in agricultural tasks and volunteer work in isolation centers for Covid-19 patients, or perform dissimilar functions in communities, such as caring for vulnerable people and diagnosing problems to be solved.

The Cuban president has already met with students from the Higher Institute of International Relations, the University of Physical Culture and Sports Sciences, the Technological University of Havana, and the University of Medical Sciences, among other institutions.

