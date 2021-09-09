Cuban president receives credentials from new ambassadors

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday received the credentials of new ambassadors from the European Union, Cape Verde, Ghana, Saudi Arabia, Bulgaria and India, among other countries.

At a solemn audience, the president, together with Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, received Edna Filomena Alves Barreto, ambassador of Cape Verde; Samuel Yaw Nsiah, Ghana’s ambassador to Cuba; and Faisal bin Falah Al Harbi, representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

At another time, Diaz-Canel held a meeting with the new Bulgarian ambassador, Todor Minkov Kanchevski, as well as with the top head of the Indian diplomatic mission in Cuba, Sarvesvaran Janakiraman.

The Cuban president received Alvaro Fernando Barba, the new representative of Uruguay here; Valery V. Baranovsky, ambassador of Belarus; and Theodora Magdalena Mircea, Romanian diplomatic chief in Havana.

On Wednesday, the Cuban president also accepted the credentials of Eusebio Corsino as the new ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste; as well as those of Jean-Jacques Bastien, maximum representative of Belgium in Cuba, and those of Isabel Brilhante, ambassador of the European Union.

