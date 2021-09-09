Cuba expresses solidarity with Mexico after earthquake and floods

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuba on Wednesday conveyed its solidarity to Mexico due to the material damage and victims caused by the earthquakes and floods in that country.



On his Twitter account, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez lamented the damage caused by the 7.1-magnitude earthquake, whose epicenter was located in the state of Guerrero, as well as the heavy rains in various territories of the country.

‘Sincere condolences to relatives and friends of the fatal victims,’ added the head of Foreign Relations of the Caribbean nation.

According to the latest reports from the Mexican Meteorology System, three earthquakes actually occurred in that country and not one as originally thought.

The first of them has a 4.7-maginitude and shook the country at 8:18 p.m., local time, in the northwest of San Marcos, Guerrero.

The second and strongest ones, with a 7.1-magnitude, stroke Mexico at 8:47 p.m., and its epicenter was in the southeast of Acapulco, Guerrero, which triggered the seismic alert in Mexico City and the state of Mexico.

The third earth tremor occurred at 9:18 p.m. It has a magnitude of 5.2 in Richter’s open scale, and its epicenter was located in the same area as the previous one.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described September 7 as a sad day due to the flood in the city of Hidalgo, where 17 people died in a hospital and the earthquake that was felt in 11 states.

jg/mem/idm

lgl / Taken from PL

Impactos: 7