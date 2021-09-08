Spanish hotel chain Iberostar strengthens presence in Cuba

Photo taken from PL

Spanish hotel chain Iberostar reported today that it intends to strengthen its presence in Cuba by opening a new five-star facility on the island.



The group, with more than 25 years of presence and some twenty hotels in this country, plans to open a Coral-Level facility at Iberostar Selection Esmeralda, a five-star hotel located on the beachfront in Cayo Cruz. It belongs to the new Coral Level concept of the company.

Cayo Cruz is an islet with a surface area of ​​26 square kilometers belonging to ‘Jardines del Rey’ archipelago, in the municipality of Esmeralda, north of central-eastern Cuban province of Camagüey.

The Caribbean News Digital electronic bulletin reflects the news and specifies that the opening is part of Iberostar’s commitment to Cuba in order to reinforce its reference both in this nation and in the Caribbean.

In that sense, the Coral-Level facility at Iberostar Selection Esmeralda belongs to the new concept of the firm, with which they will offer a superior experience, a message from the hotel company emphasizes.

The Coral Level denomination refers to all-inclusive luxury facilities, located in unique environments with sea views with reserved area on the beach and rooms with best equipment.

In addition, clients of these hotels can also enjoy the facilities of the resort and hotel in which they are located. In this case, this Coral is located in the Iberostar Selection Esmeralda resort.

Iberostar Group currently has five Coral Level hotels in its portfolio worldwide, two of them in Cuba (Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Holguín and Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Ensenachos).

What makes this place really special is its simple yet elegant architectural style inspired by the typical Cuban coffee plantations of the 19th century.

Furthermore, it has tropical gardens that extend throughout the hotel’s facilities. Its 121 rooms are distributed in bungalows surrounded by local flora, also reaching to two swimming pools.

The hotel unfolds another pool located in the Day Pool Garden Ágata, a private area of ​​the facility (available upon reservation) to enjoy relaxation on its terrace.

The hotel includes, in addition to the privileged surroundings, a fully equipped gym and a Spa Sensations for the care of the mind and body, under the program called Iberostar Honest Food, a healthy gastronomic offer.

