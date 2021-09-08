Cuba shows progress in biotechnology and health in Chinese fair

Photo taken from PL

Cuba is participating at the BRICS Trade Fair 2021, inaugurated in China, in which it displays its progress and potential in sectors such as biotechnology, health, agriculture and tourism.

Cuba’s stand is promoting some of the products the Labiofam group has developed, along with the services linked to medical care and other products of its tourist industry.

China’s Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technologies, Xin Guobin, visited the Cuban stand and highlighted the construction of special development zones in the island and the biotechnological progress achieved by scientists.

The official also praised the state of the bilateral ties and friendship between both peoples and governments.

The BRICS+2021 fair is taking place in China’s Xiamen city, in the framework of a forum dedicated to reviewing cooperation from that emerging economies group, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

